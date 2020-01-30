Governor offers reward for information on Halifax County murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Christopher Jason-Wayne Monger.

On October 14, 2019, Monger was shot and killed on Creekside Court in Roanoke Rapids.

Monger was shot in the back and was able to get into his vehicle in an attempt to get away.

He died from his injuries at Halifax Regional Medical Center.

If you have any information contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.