GPD release picture of Wells Fargo robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a robbery reported at a Wells Fargo in Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday shortly before 4:00 p.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the report of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 1701 Greenville Boulevard Southeast.

According to police, the suspect implied he had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.