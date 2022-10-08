GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A teenager is recovering after he was shot Friday night outside of a high school football game.

The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday night near J.H. Rose High School.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road.

Shortly after, a 17-year-old male reported to GPD he had been shot in the lower leg. He was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the gunshot victim did attend the football game against D.H. Conley, but the shooting did not happen at the football field. They said it appears he was shot while walking outside of the perimeter of the athletic fields.

Kristen Hunter with Greenville Police said the victim was not a student at J.H. Rose High School.

Investigators said they haven’t determined the exact location of the incident, or the where the gunshot came from, but no other injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.