GPD investigating shooting outside Waffle House

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

Greenville police responded to the parking lot of the Waffle House, located at 1930 SE Greenville Boulevard for the report of shots fired on Sunday, September 12, 2021, shortly after 3:00 a.m. GPD officers stopped a car leaving the scene which had a female victim in it. A short time later a second vehicle showed up at Vidant Medical Center with two additional male shooting victims. All of the injuries are considered non life-threatening.

Detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation; however, the shooting appears to have been the result of an altercation between multiple parties.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. You can remain anonymous.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.