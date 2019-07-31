GPD trying to locate missing 25-year-old woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing 25-year-old woman.

Police said that Tenisha Manning was last seen in the Caldwell Court Drive area on July 26 shortly after 6:00 p.m.

She was reported missing on July 30 at approximately 11:30 am

Officers said they have been unable to locate her.

Manning is possibly wearing black yoga pants, a black ECU shirt and her hair pulled back into a ponytail, police said.

According to a release, she has no known medical conditions at this time.

If you have any information contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.