2020 Graduates celebrated with parade in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On September 5th, Winterville’s Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church held a parade for students who graduated in the class of 2020.

As the three grads and church members stood behind decorated tables, friends, family, a police car, and fire truck all drove past honking and cheering.

The graduates were also handed cards of congratulations and money too.

After the parade, Pastor Dr. Alton Wooten said a few words for the graduates. Everyone participating wore masks and practiced social distancing.

Ashane Roberson graduated from West Craven High School this year, and was one of the graduates celebrated in the parade. Roberson has some advice for people who’ve recently graduated or are about to.

“Just try to keep hope and try to be motivated. Just get through this and know it’ll always pan out,” said Roberson.

Roberson said she hopes to go to college for nursing. After the parade, the graduates gathered with friends and family to celebrate with refreshments and snacks.