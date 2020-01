NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Granby High School in Norfolk was placed on a cautionary lockdown Thursday morning due to reports of a suspicious male on campus.

A school district spokeswoman didn’t have details about the incident, but said more information will be released shortly.

The school system tweeted at 9:20 a.m. about the lockdown and provided an update 30 minutes later that it had been lifted.

Granby HS is currently on a cautionary lockdown. More information to come as it is available. — NorfolkPublicSchools (@NPSchools) January 23, 2020

