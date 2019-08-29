Grand opening of new Aldi grocery store in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Community members in New Bern flocked to a new grocery store in town today.

Aldi opened this morning along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

People started lining up before doors even opened.

Cooperate staff with Aldi say the response from the community has been positive.

They also are hosting a “Golden Ticket Free Produce for A Year” giveaway for customers.

“So today has been a phenomenal day we are finally opening our store here in New Bern, it’s been months in the making and we know that the community is excited and we are excited to become a part of the community in New Bern,” said Gordon Stewart, Director of Operations of Aldi, Petersburg, Virginia.

The store is a part of a $3.4 billion Aldi investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.