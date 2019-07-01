Grant will expand Internet access in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT)

An Internet provider has been awarded a grant to expand access to the Internet for some residents in Greene County.

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology awarded $75,709 for CenturyLink to provide high-speed Internet connections to 310 households in Greene County.

State officials say high-speed Internet access will allow local students to learn more effectively, encourage new business investment in the area, and give Greene County a better connection to the rest of the United States.

