Greene County celebrates national ice cream day with a festival

National ice cream day is tomorrow, but Simply Natural Creamery is getting a head start on celebrating.

They held a festival Saturday in Greene County.

This is the third annual ice cream festival, it’s always held on the third Saturday in July.



Last year the creamery had eight thousand visitors.

Despite the heat, thousands still came out to enjoy the event today.

They had mini train rides, pony rides, car shows, vendors, tractor displays and of course, ice cream.

Michael Fulcher is the marketing director for the event. He shared what his favorite part of the festival.

“For me it’s seeing the community come together the vendors, the commercial vendors all working together and then the community just enjoying a good family day” he said.

This ice cream festival might take a lot of preparation but Fultcher says every year it continues to grow.