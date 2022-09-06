SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) — Greene County will be conducting a job fair next week.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about all the companies and employment opportunities within the county. People will get to find out what services the local businesses provide and what they manufacture along with what businesses look for in applicants and the application process.

The job fair will take place on September 14 from 2-6 p.m. at the Greene County Wellness Center, located at 84 N. Perry Drive in Snow Hill. The Lenoir Community College-Greene County Center, NC Global Transpark Economic Development Region and Greene County Government will sponsor the job fair.

Businesses are encouraged to attend even if they are not currently hiring. Students who are interested in any career information relating to their field of study could benefit in the long run. If you plan on attending the job fair email Dawn Kantz at dkantz79@lenoircc.edu or call at 252-233-6835.