SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the arrest of a man on drug charges on Tuesday.

During a traffic stop on US Hwy. 258, an officer with the Snow Hill Police Department called in the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit for assistance. GCSO’s K9, Sasha, alerted officers about the vehicle, and a search on the car was conducted.

Over 85 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana were seized, along with paraphernalia.

Robert Charles Menter was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine along with various other related charges. He was placed under a $105,000 bond and taken to the Greene County Jail.