Greene County releases COVID-19 back to school expectations

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County Schools has released their back to school COVID-19 health expectations for parents and students.

Greene County Schools Superintendent Patrick Miller says 42% of students have opted to enroll in their Virtual Academy, learning completely online. The other 58% of students will be divided into two alternating groups, between online and in-class learning.

“The majority of the community wants face to face,” said Miller.

“We’re bending over backwards to make this happen but the community is going to have to meet us half way on this,” said Miller.

The county asks parents to be truthful and open about their student’s and family’s health, and to keep students home if they or a family member experience COVID-19 related symptoms.

While in school, students, faculty, and parents will be required to social distance and wear masks.

For now, all breakfasts and lunches served at schools will be delivered to classrooms. Buses will be serving in smaller capacities as well, with one masked student per seat.

Greene County’s early college students will be returning August 10th, with all other grades beginning August 17th.

For more information on Greene County Schools COVID-19 requirements, click here.