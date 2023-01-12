GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An unconventional women’s book club is using books to help them learn new ways to think about race.

This isn’t a typical book club. It’s louder, sassier and more lively than most. In fact, these ladies often do more talking than reading. The book club was started 28 years ago by Yolanda Leacraft and Cathie Holcombe as an extension of the Greensboro-based group Women Improving Race Relations.

Every one of them has committed to helping each other unlearn prejudiced and racist ideologies. One of the ways they do that is through reading books that challenge what they think they know about race in America. It’s taken years to get to the point where these women are comfortable discussing a topic that makes most people squirm. They push boundaries and ask those cringeworthy questions all to build new bonds and be better for their own children.

“This is how we learn about each other. I’ll just ask any old question from white privilege,” said Cathie Holcombe, one of the founders of the book club.

“I remember I asked my mom when I was growing up here in Greensboro, why are the black people sitting at the back of the bus? Why can’t they just come up front? And she said ‘it’s just the way it is.’ So when laws started getting changed, I thought things will change. Then it hit me. Why should my life look just like my mother’s when now…we know we can make change? She didn’t know that she could,” Holcombe said.

Getting over their discomfort has given these women more than just lessons about race. Now, they have each other.

“This is a safe place to be contradicted or to be challenged or to be informed,” a member said.

The WIRR book club meets on the 4th Sunday of each month. They welcome women of all ages to join. For more information about attending the next meeting, contact Catherine Holcombe at (336) 250-4348.