GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said she will help her son become a lawyer with her $400,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was so happy that I could call my son and tell him I won $400,000,” Bernadad Cumbie said.

Cumbie, a grocery worker at Whole Foods, said she will use the money to help her son pay for law school.

She bought her winning ticket from the Quick Mart on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

“I turned to the cashier and told him, ‘I just won big,’” she said. “He started jumping up and down and gave me a big hug.”

Cumbie said she has played the lottery for a long time and always knew her turn would come.

“I just kept seeing all these winners in North Carolina and kept believing that could be me,” she said.

Cumbie arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $285,001.

In addition to helping her son, she said she will use the money to pay some bills.