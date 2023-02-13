GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny Lackey, of Greensboro, said he plans to give back to those in need with his $100,000 Powerball win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We’ve got a number of people we have identified that we want to help out,” Lackey said.

Lackey bought his winning $3 Quick Pick ticket on the NC Lottery app.

Lackey matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Feb. 4 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“I said to my wife, ‘I might not have mentioned to you that I’ve been buying some tickets online, but we won $100,000,’” Lackey said.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,251.