GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition.

Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US.

Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s is also the second-highest-rated restaurant in the state of North Carolina.

As their name suggests, Freeman’s specializes in food and adult beverages.

Drink options include liquor infusions that are “made in the cellar” as well as cocktails and a variety of wines and beers.

Food options include a menu of sandwiches as well as BBQ favorites like pulled pork and smoked beef brisket.

Freeman’s also offers a variety of starters to snack on as well as dessert and kids’ menus.

Here are some reviews left by customers:

“I stopped by for a quick drink because I’d seen the spiked hot chocolate on their Instagram. And boy was it worth it! So yummy and had just the right amount of buzzzzzz to it. Felt like a warm hug after a long day. The bartender was very nice and we chatted some. And ‘The Santa Clause’ was on the television which made the whole moment feel perfect. I look forward to visiting again to try out some food!” Yelp review

“So much more than a pub. There aren’t many tables, but the food is fantastic! Their take on menu items are more complex and sophisticated than what you would expect from a pub. The chicken pot pie are two flakey hand-held pies. The brisket sandwich was delicious and filling. The meat wasn’t too fatty, the bacon was a good addition, and the lettuce and tomato help bring freshness to the sandwich. My accompaniment of street corn was fresh and flavorful. The Cuban sandwich was good and made just the way it is traditionally. The fries were good and addicting. They have many different ales to choose from, and are consistently changing. A great place to grab a bite to eat.” Yelp review

“This is a great tiny neighborhood bar and restaurant. We attended a show in Greensboro last night and had dinner there. It was perfect because it was right across the street from the venue! We sat at the bar and enjoyed talking to a guy that lives there locally and dines there often. He recommended pretty much every menu item and he was enjoying the steak. We ordered the brisket entree with Mexican street corn that was delicious and waffle fries! I had a great house salad with what seemed like house made ranch. I wish I could buy bottles of their ranch! I ordered a Daniel Palmer which was a fabulous mixed drink named after the guy we met at the bar. Order one! You will not be disappointed!” Yelp review

Freeman’s also has garnered award recognition locally as they earned the titles of “Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County” and “The Coolest Small Bar” in The Triad’s Best Yes! Weekly’s Readers Choice Awards in 2022.

Freeman’s is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every night.

Be sure to keep up with them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest information on menu changes and what’s on tap.