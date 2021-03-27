Greensboro teen with visual impairment begins career playing violin with help of Guilford County Schools’ Project Search

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The violin continues to open doors for Arianna Cunningham who is visually impaired.

“I would love to provide and entertain people at the hospital with my violin,” said the recent graduate of Guilford County Schools. “My dream job would be to direct an orchestra.”

Cunningham is currently an intern in the school system’s Project Search which helps students with disabilities find employment and connect to their dreams after graduation.

“I call it the best-kept secret,” said Tammy Maddox with Project Search.

She says, for a year after graduation, a team works with each student, first placing them with internships that will hopefully connect to part-time and full-time employment.

“Students with disabilities are excited to have a purpose, to be able to be independent, and they are some of the best employees because they usually aren’t out that much, and their purpose is to come to work,” Maddox said.

It’s already helping Arianna who composes music and works with several virtual orchestras. She currently has an internship with Moses Cone Hospital and is using her musical talents to brighten the lives of patients.

“It’s like one step up to getting an actual job,” said Cunningham.

The deadline to apply for next year’s program is April 15. For more information including virtual parent information sessions visit the Guilford County Schools website.