Greenville Bank Robbery suspect captured in Fayetteville

The man suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Greenville Boulevard on Tuesday, October 8, was caught in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department’s violent criminal apprehension team, The F.B.I., and multiple other law enforcement agencies, captured 35-year-old Justin Moon, of Durham, at the Greyhound bus station in Fayetteville.

Moon is also wanted on unrelated charges in Columbia, South Carolina.

He is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center.