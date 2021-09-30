Greenville businesses expect uptick in business during ECU homecoming weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s homecoming at East Carolina University.

Many alumni will come to town to enjoy some Pirate Football and all that Greenville has to offer, including local shops and restaurants.

Business owners said they’re expecting lots of people to come to town, since many haven’t been able to travel as much during the pandemic.

“Homecoming is usually a big time for us,” said Tandi Wilson, owner of Christy’s Euro Pub. “Last year, since we didn’t have one, obviously sales have dropped, so we’re expecting a huge weekend.”

Wilson said homecoming is great for local restaurants like hers.

“It’s fantastic for places like this because you have so many people coming back into town that this was their spot when they were here in college,” she said. “They love to just see the atmosphere and how it’s changed and how it’s stayed the same for the past 20 years.”

It’s also great for clothing stores like Vestique. Store manager Kimberly Morgan said Vestique wasn’t even open the last time ECU had an in-person homecoming celebration.

“It’s exciting because we finally get to have those successful months and like really bring in the traffic we’ve been looking forward to,” said Morgan.

Owners expect to see more foot traffic in the area even before Saturday’s football game with Tulane.

“We’ll probably see an uptick in business Thursday night and then it’ll just lead into the weekend and stay busy until Sunday afternoon,” said Wilson.

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Both ECU and the City of Greenville will host events through Sunday.