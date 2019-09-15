Last week the Greenville City Council agreed to purchase 163.27 acres of land located right on the Tar River, according to Mayor PJ Connelly.

This property is located on the north side of the river (on the right side of the picture) and has direct access to the river.

Connelly says the first phase of the development of this area will be for outdoor recreational activities like running, hiking, biking, and camping around the lake.

The city will also incorporate a canoe and kayak launch in the lake for direct access to the Tar River.

Connelly said, “Activating the Tar River is extremely important and this purchase is a significant step towards that activation. You spoke and we listened.”