Greenville candidate ineligible for District 2 seat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville candidate has been ruled ineligible for District 2 seat, officials said.

The Pitt County Board of Elections said that an audit of geocodes (district assignments to street ranges) was performed following the Congressional District 3 election in September.

Officials had to wait for the completion of the elections to make any changes to geocodes.

According to Director of Elections, Dave Davis, the street range John Landrine resides at had been incorrectly coded as District 2 for some time.

The correction to District 1 was made on September 26; the odd side of that street range is in District 2 and the even side (Landrine’s side) is in District 1.

It was not discovered that it affected Landrine until he presented to vote Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said that since ballots are printed and voting has started, it’s too late to remove his name from the ballot.

If Landrine wins the election the seat will be declared vacant since he is not eligible for District 2 and the Council who takes their oaths in December would then appoint someone to fill the vacancy, officials said.