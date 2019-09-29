Greenville celebrates 4th annual Soul and Seafood Festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents are celebrating the fourth annual Carolina Soul and Seafood Festival in Greenville.

“We just wanted a place for people to come to celebrate because we all love music, we all love soul food, we all love seafood, and we all love having a good time,” said Jumail Blount, one of the event organizers.

Folks at the event can try a variety of seafood along with everything from funnel cakes, to pineapple smoothies, all while spending time with one another.

“We don’t have amusement parks. We don’t have big event places where people can go at the same time besides the mall. So, this festival is a really big deal for Greenville because it exposes a lot of people,” said Javius Dixon, one of the event organizers.

DJ Cleve is bringing the soul to this event with 90’s R&B music along with other artists and performers.

Dixon said he wants this event to be something that everyone looks forward to.

“Unity and being able to fellowship with one another at one time, and having an absolutely drama free atmosphere, it’s the most beautiful thing about it,” said Dixon.

Organizers told WNCT they only want the event to grow from here.

In the future they hope to add on things like amusement park rides and even more vendors in the future.