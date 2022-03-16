GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is looking to get rid of a rule that could bring more bars and clubs to Uptown Greenville.

City leaders passed an ordinance back in 2010, restricting the location of alcohol-serving businesses in the area.

“I think everybody saw during COVID-19 that we had a lot of businesses that did struggle,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

For lease signs are scattered across the Uptown District, as many business owners were forced to lock their doors for good during the pandemic.

“The big thing is to be able to fill up some of those storefronts that have been sitting vacant for some time,” said Connelly.

Greenville City Council is looking to change that by getting rid of current rules. Right now, an ordinance put in place more than 10 years ago prohibits new bars and clubs from opening within 500 feet of existing establishments. City leaders said that restriction is hindering Uptown’s growth.

“Other restaurants and other businesses in the area would benefit from the additional foot traffic that these rule changes may lead to,” said Brad Hufford, a board member for Uptown Greenville.

The district is quickly changing.

“With the new hotels that are being planned and constructed right now, more and more people will be coming to the Uptown area,” said Hufford.

Connelly wants the business opportunities to expand as well.

“I think there’s a misconception that the City Council is just looking for more bars and nightclubs,” he said. “This isn’t for just more bars and nightclubs. We’ve had people that’ve talked to us about like a martini bar opening up, something different. People bringing in different like acoustic acts to be able to perform.”

The city council will send a revised ordinance to the planning and zoning committee for approval. If all goes as planned, city council will adopt the new version in May.