Greenville community enjoys first Friday Art Walk

People in Greenville are getting the chance to experience the Dickinson Avenue art scene all in one evening.

The first Friday Art Walk took place in Uptown.

An opportunity for local and regional artists are showing off their talents to the community.

“I think is always brings in people who haven’t been in the district before. The self-guided tour is important and I think people get to experience things they might not have experienced before,” said Ryan Webb, Farmers and Makers Market.

Friday night didn’t just showcase paintings and sculptures but visual and performing arts as well.

Different galleries will be holding events throughout the evening.

9 On Your Side spoke to one local artist who says he hopes this is a change for the community to see its talent.

“I hope people are able to come and see the immense amount of talent that is in our community and how people are sharing it with everybody and how they can be a part of it an opportunity to come and put your hand into something that involves the community that has a lasting impact,” said Jason Coale said from Whirligig Stage.

There will be a self-guided tour you can go on to experience all the fun.

This is a free event for all ages.