Greenville Fire-Rescue holds an interactive career fair

Greenville Fire-Rescue is looking to grow its team and they could be looking for someone like you.

People came out today to learn about available opportunities in Greenville.



They even had some hands on activities.



Pitt community college was there to look over resumes.



9 On Your Side spoke to one current fire fighter who’s interested in moving his career to Greenville.



“I’ve been doing this fire training since I was 16 and it’s just something that’s brought me nothing but happiness.” Said Jared Bradshaw, Career Fair Participant

Fire -Rescue applications are now open.

You can apply at the city’s website.