GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency officials say holiday decorations start more than 700 house fires on average annually.

Greenville Fire-Rescue says it’s important to stay vigilant as you decorate your house both inside and out.

“If you’re putting lights up on your house… again, that the cords aren’t frayed, that you have a way to turn them on and off, and then, you know, when you’re climbing ladders and doing all that, you want to make sure that you’re practicing good ladder safety,” stated Chief Carson Sanders, Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Chief Sanders also recommends that you have someone support the ladder when climbing. Keep outdoor power outlets dry and covered and also turn off those Christmas lights when not in use.

