Greenville Fire Rescue teaches children about fire safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It’s national fire prevention week but the celebration is lasting all month long in Greenville.

Greenville Fire Rescue is promoting fire safety for kids by using different activities and games throughout the month of October.

The goal is to help children understand what to do in an emergency and how to stay safe.

Rebekah Thurston is a life safety educator and she says, “during an emergency is not the time to think about oh no what am I going to do, if you have a plan ahead of time you’re more ready for when that happens.”

Escape planning and practice are important and in some cases, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely.

Today, children from Cornerstone Daycare in Greenville had the chance to learn some new skills from firefighters.

Tabatha Allen is one of the teachers at the daycare.

“This will be a great opportunity for the children to embark on something different and get out of the daycare, we have fires a lot and we want to make sure our kids are safe,” she says.

These activities also help connect kids and firefighters.

“A lot of times kids are afraid of firefighters and so we want to make sure that they know we’re there to help them,” says Caysie Capano, a firefighter with Greenville Fire Rescue.

At the different stations, kids were able to learn how to call 911, what a smoke alarm sounds like and what to do if there is a fire at your house.

Children are not the only ones learning about fire safety this month.

Greenville Fire Rescue firefighters will also be promoting fire and fall prevention for senior adults and teaching business safety for local daycare staff throughout the month.