GREENVILLE, N.C. — Uptown Greenville and the City of Greenville is offering a variety of events and activities to recognize Juneteenth this year, including the annual Greenville Grooves Music Festival and a Sunday Service.

The weekend of fun begins on Friday, June 16, when local jazz legend and East Carolina University School of Music professor Carroll Dashiell returns for the annual Greenville Grooves Music Festival, an annual celebration of Juneteenth and African-American Music Appreciation Month. This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

Dashiell and his fellow musicians will entertain attendees with a mix of Contemporary, Motown, and R&B classics. In addition to the musical entertainment, food trucks, adult beverages, an arts and culture market, and other entertainment will be offered.

The Juneteenth happenings continue on Sunday, June 18 with a sunrise service to be held at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza on the west end of Town Common. The service, which begins at 6:30 a.m., will serve as a way to honor the history of Sycamore Hill Baptist Church and will include speakers to share the history and importance of Juneteenth.

This event is free and open to the public.