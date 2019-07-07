Greenville Tar Heel Little League All-Stars (10-12) advance to NC state tournament

Breaking News
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- What better way to end your holiday weekend than with a District 4 championship win?

The Greenville Tar Heel Little League All-Stars (10-12), wrapped up district play as they took on Rocky Mount for the District 4 championships.

The crew shut out Rocky Mount a whopping 10-0 to advance to the State Championship tournament.

The Greenville Tar Heel Little League All-Stars (10-12) welcome in their teammate as he scores a run in the District 4 Championship. Picture by: Patrice Bryant

Looking ahead, the Tar Heel All-Stars are headed to Kernersville, N.C. to play in the Little League state tournament.

The young athletes have the chance represent the entire state of North Carolina with a state championship win.

From there, the winning team will advance to the Southeast Regional Championship tournament, then along to the Little League World Series.

