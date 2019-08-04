Greenville looks ahead for “National Night Out”

Over 30 million Americans will celebrate “National Night Out” this Tuesday.

The event spans across the U.S. and aims to bring communities and law enforcement together.

In Uptown Greenville, you can expect food trucks, a DJ, and a bounce house for the kids.

This year’s theme for the Greenville Police Department is all about police technology.

Community members can ask more questions about all the tech officers use, from body cameras to social media apps.

Officers also plan on emphasizing the importance of recording you valuable property.

Proper records make it easier for law enforcement to get your property back if you’re the victim of a crime.

One member of the Greenville Police Department said while “National Night Out” is their biggest event every year, he wishes police officers could get out in the community like this more often.

“You know we live in a fast paced society and a lot of the time we don’t get that opportunity to get out of the car and talk to our residents as much as we would like. It’s an opportunity for our officers to get to know, on a personal basis, all the neighbors we have in our community and in our various communities,” said Sergeant Dale Mills, Greenville Police Department.

“National Night Out” festivities start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

You can join the celebration at Five Points Plaza, Jaycee Park, Dream Park, Koinonia Christian Center, and Barnes-Ebron-Taft Community Center.