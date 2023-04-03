GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug and weapon charges related to a traffic stop on Sunday.

On Sunday at 11:17 am, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office assisted a NC state trooper in a traffic stop that happened on NC 43 North. A search of a vehicle was started after probable cause was found.

A concealed 9mm handgun with a drum-style magazine was found during the search. The handgun had been reported stolen from Kinston. An undisclosed amount of marijuana was also seized.

Demetrius Antrel Barrett, 19, from Greenville was a passenger in the vehicle. A minor was reportedly driving, officials said.

Barrett was arrested and transported to the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office and was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon and of a Stolen Firearm. He was also charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun, Possession with Intent to Sell, Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Violation of Release Order (previously arrested on Feb, 17th, 2023).

He has been released after posting an $87,500 secured bond.