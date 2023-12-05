GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County school bus was involved in a collision on Tuesday morning around 8.

Nicholas Griggs, 21, from Greenville, hit the back of the school bus on Briley Road near Jones-Stanton Road. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.

The bus had several students in it at the time of the crash. Pitt County EMS arrived on the scene and attended to the students, sending four of them to ECU Health Medical Center to get checked out.

The students, bus driver and Griggs were not seriously injured. Griggs was charged with failure to reduce speed.