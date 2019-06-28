Greenville man charged in shooting in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY)

A Greenville man is one of two people arrested and charged after a shooting that hospitalized a girl in Morgantown, West Virginia on Wednesday.

Monongalia County, W.Va. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Morgantown Motel on Smithtown Road at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies discovered a juvenile female was grazed in the chest by a bullet. She was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where she was treated for a non-life threatening wound, according to a press release.

Detectives used a Morgantown Police K9 to locate and arrest both suspects at a residence in the South Park area of Morgantown.

Janson Davenport, 21, of Greenville, North Carolina is charged with Armed Robbery, Conspiracy, and Wanton Endangerment.

Nicholas Curtis, 27, of Morgantown is charged with Armed Robbery and Conspiracy.

According to the criminal complaint, three men entered a room at the Morgantown Motel and a conflict ensued that resulted in shots being fired. One round hit a girl who was also in the room, according to court documents.

Both Curtis and Davenport were arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court with bond being set for $100,000 each.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the shooting and no other information is being released at this time.