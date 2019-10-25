Greenville man charged with statutory rape gets $1 million bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Teamwork and the utilization of technology resulted in the quick apprehension of a man now charged with statutory rape.

On Thursday around 6:30 p.m., the Greenville Police Department was dispatched to Sheppard Memorial Library on 530 Evans Street for the report of a missing 13-year-old girl.

A family member reported she and the teenager arrived at the library around 5:30 p.m. but she could no longer find the teenager on the library premises.

After reviewing surveillance cameras at the library and in the immediate downtown area, telecommunicators and police observed the teenager leaving the area with an unknown male.

The officers were able to follow their path of travel as they walked and eventually got into a vehicle.

Based on the vehicle description, police developed 26-year-old Aaron Avery, of Greenville, as a person of interest.

Officers went to Avery’s residence and discovered him with the 13-year-old girl.

Avery was subsequently charged with statutory rape of a child.

He remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million dollar bond.

Detectives believe Avery and the victim likely met online.