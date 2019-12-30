Greenville man thanks first responders for saving his life

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was able to say thank you to the group of people responsible for saving his life.

In early December, Michael Horne Jr. was attending a church service at Beginning Life Ministry in Pinetops when he started to have an asthma attack.

The attack was so severe it sent him in to cardiac arrest.

First responders were on scene within minutes.

Sunday, Horne, along with his family and friends, gathered at Pinetops Fire/Rescue to thank the five men responsible for saving Horne.

Chief Stephen Burress re-told the rescue story.

Family members and friends emphasized that his rescue and recovery were an act of God.

“I went to the hospital on that Wednesday and since Thursday I was ready to come and see them and tell them thank you, and give them my utmost respect,” said Horne. “Like I said before, it was all God, but God used them as a tool and I want to give them thanks too.”

Horne presented the five men who helped save his life with gift baskets.

Horne says that for now he’s trying to take it easy and is looking forward to the future.