Greenville Mayor, NCDP releases statements in response to Trump rally chant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) City of Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and the North Carolina Democratic Party has released statements in response to the chant at President Donald Trump’s rally.

NCDP said the chant at last night’s rally was “deeply upsetting.”

Through a Facebook post, they added that “This isn’t who North Carolina is. We reject this hate and stand with our immigrant and marginalized communities to unequivocally say: You belong here and you are welcome.”

Also, Mayor P.J. Connelly said in a press release that “I am extremely disappointed and disheartened by the chant that took place at the President’s rally last night.”

“Greenville is more than just a city,” said Connelly. It is our home. It is a diverse place – a place of compassion and acceptance. An inclusive place where everyone, regardless of race, religion or political beliefs, is welcome. A place where we band together to help others who are in need. Hate will never have a place in our community. The behavior that was on display last night is not reflective of the Greenville I know and love.”