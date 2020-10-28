Greenville Museum of Art shares new virtual fundraiser, Pet Portrait Palooza

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Museum of Art is getting creative with its fundraising — and it involves something close to almost every family.

People can participate in the pet portrait palooza from november first through the sixth.

Donors will get a drawn portrait of their pet, and $10.00 from each donation goes to the Humane SOciety in eastern North Carolina.

There are a couple of different options for these artistic keepsakes.

“We do a $20.00 one for a staff trustee or volunteer. Then we’ll have a $50.00 level for an actual fine art professional made artist portraits. All are drawings on paper so that we can ship them if we need to much more easily,” explains Trista Reis Porter, the Executive Director at Greenville Museum of Art.

Employees hope people will consider this as a possible holiday gift.

You can find more information on how to participate, here.