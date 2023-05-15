GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parking in Uptown Greenville has officially changed.

Monday was the first day that the City of Greenville fully enforced its new parking plan. There was previously a warning period that was extended at the beginning of May.

Parking is free along the street for two hours. After the two hours, parking costs 75 cents an hour in surface lots and $1 along the street. City officials said that this plan will open up spaces for customers to get in and out of businesses earlier.

“We feel like it’s a nice compromise between the business community and the city. Allowing there to be a free parking option but also folks can’t just camp out in a parking space all day,” Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said.

Cars need to be registered through the Passport Parking App, through a kiosk, or over the phone.