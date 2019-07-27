Greenville PD search for hit-and-run driver

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– Greenville police are searching for the driver of a light-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist injured on Hooker Road.

According to the police department, around 12:00 a.m. this morning, a bicyclist was riding northbound on Hooker Road near Winslow Pointe Drive, when a light-colored Ford SUV struck the bicycle and left the scene of the crash.

The bicyclist was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

The Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the hit-and-run driver.

The suspect vehicle is a white or light-colored Ford SUV with damage to the front bumper and grille.

Anyone with any information about the hit-and-run vehicle or driver are asked to please contact Officer A.M. Vaughan at 252-329-3438.