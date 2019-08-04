Greenville PD sends 9OYS statement in light of mass shootings in Texas, Ohio

News

In light of the mass shootings this weekend in Dayton, Ohio and in El Paso, Texas; 9 On Your Side reached out to the Greenville Police Department.

They sent us a statement, saying:

“We train regularly for active shooter situations and also offer free courses to citizens and businesses. Often times people want to have a specific action plan in the event of an active shooter situation, but the reality is, unfortunately that’s not possible, as no two active shooter situations are the same. We encourage citizens to watch the department of defense’s RUN HIDE FIGHT video on YouTube, which can be applied to any active shooter scenario. ”

Greenville Police

