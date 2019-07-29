Greenville PD warn of solicitors demanding money

The Greenville Police Department is warning residents of illegal solicitors. Las week, one man was arrested after going door to door in the West Haven neighborhood asking for money.

Greenville PD received several reports of the man being aggressive demanding money from residents.

“The person was knocking on the door and saying that the people at that residence owed him money for yard work that this person had done which is not the case. In another cases the same gentle man was knocking on doors demanding money refusing to leave and was being aggressive until people would give him money,” said Captain Carlton Williams with Greenville Police Department.

Officials said solicitors must have permits and never open your door to anyone you do not know.

If you feel uncomfortable or the situation seems suspicious, call the police.