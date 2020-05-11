Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce named finalist for award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for the 2020 Chamber of the Year award, presented by Alexandria, Va.-based Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

The award, sponsored by MemberClicks, is the most prestigious and competitive recognition presented annually by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

ACCE is an association of more than 9,000 professionals from 1,500 chambers of commerce, including 93 of the top 100 U.S. metro areas.

The Chamber of the Year award recognizes the leadership role chambers have in their communities.

Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity, and quality of life.

“Congratulations to the Chamber of the Year finalists. These chambers are among the most impactful organizations within the industry,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “These chambers are community champions, providing the catalytic leadership needed to help address their region’s greatest challenges.”

Chamber of the Year winners will be announced later this year.

“On behalf of the Chamber staff, Executive Committee and Board of Directors are honored and humbled by this recognition as leaders of this organization,” said Greenville – Pitt County Chamber President & CEO Kate Teel. More importantly, we are thankful for our community and members we have the honor to work for as your voice for business.”

Chambers of commerce interested in competing for the award first must qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process.

Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas, including net revenue and assets, membership account retention, and membership dollar retention.

Qualifying for Chamber of the Year is a rigorous process.

Chambers compete based on meeting key performance criteria on the ACCE Annual Operations Survey.

Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work.

Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists.

Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.

This year’s competition drew numerous entries from chambers throughout the U.S.

To ensure the fairest competition, applicants are grouped into four categories based on annual revenue, membership, area population, and other factors.