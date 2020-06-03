Greenville-Pitt County Chamber to hold virtual discussion on health care

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with state health leaders to share a message of preparation.

The goal is to help businesses understand COVID-19 and its impacts with a focus on health care in our state’s past, present, and future as we all navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And use that to better their business. Use that to plan for how that hope to move forward in the future with their business and organization. But to also have the information on hand for their communities as well,” said Trent McGee, Director of Marketing and Communications, Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

Topics that will be discussed are:

The current state of health care and outlooks moving forward for North Carolina

Changes in health care brought about the coronavirus

The future viability of statewide health care systems

The speakers for this event will be Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, Secretary, NC Department of Health and Human Services and Dr. Michael Waldrum, MD, MSC, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Vidant Health

The virtual conversation for business owners starts at 11 am on Wednesday.

