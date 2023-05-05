GREENVILLE, N.C. (May 5, 2023) – The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance and Pitt County Economic Development are teaming up with the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) to celebrate Economic Development Week from Monday, May 8 to Friday, May 12, 2023. The City of Greenville and Pitt County Government are joining other municipalities and counties across North America to recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrate and livable communities.

“As local and regional economies evolve, the role of economic developers and development organizations are crucial in energizing, preparing, and promoting local economic growth,” said IEDC president and CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2023 Economic Development Week will

recognize, distinguish, and show appreciation for the innovation and leadership of our community leaders building an equitable, sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future.”

To kick off Economic Development Week, the Greenville ENC Alliance and Pitt County Economic Development are hosting a celebration luncheon on Monday for local economic developers, business leaders, and community stakeholders. During the event, County Manager Janice Gallagher will share opening remarks and Mayor P.J. Connelly will read the City’s proclamation declaring Economic Development Week. A panel discussion, moderated by Inner Banks Media president and broadcaster Henry Hinton, will follow. The panel will focus on collaborative economic development in Pitt County and will feature the expertise of:

• Josh Lewis, President and CEO of the Greenville ENC Alliance

• Kelly Andrews, Director of Pitt County Economic Development

• Mark Phillips, Vice President of Statewide Operations for NCBiotech and Executive Director of the Eastern Region

• Trent McGee, President and CEO of Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce

• Andrew Schmidt, President and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC

• Holly Garriott, Executive Director, Emerge Gallery and Art Center, Home of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge

“Economic development in Greenville – Pitt County requires deliberate and sustaining effort by many partners to maximize community potential and success,” said Lewis. “We are excited to celebrate collaborative economic development and the impact it has in supporting our local economy, creating jobs and career opportunities, and improving quality of life for all citizens.”

Created in 2016 by IEDC, the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs and organizations that work to make communities stronger.

“We strive to create a strong and sustainable economic future for Pitt County, and our goals align with key business and community partner goals,” said Andrews. “We all have our respective strengths, and together, we continue to move these goals forward to make Pitt County

stronger and more competitive.”

Throughout the week, the Greenville ENC Alliance and Pitt County Economic Development will host a variety of events surrounding economic development. Other events include attendance and participation at the Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) Meet the Consultants event on Monday and Tuesday, hosting a meeting for the North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NCTOWERS) on Wednesday, facilitating a focus group for young professionals about talent attraction and retention on Thursday, and sponsoring a breakfast for human resources managers to share workforce trends on Friday.

To learn more about Economic Development Week and other events across North America, visit IEDC online at www.iedconline.org/edw