Greenville Police Dept. announces one of its telecommunicators has died

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced in a Facebook post Sunday that one of its dispatchers has died.

The department said telecommunicator Brad Cayton died overnight, after 20 years of service with the Greenville Police Department.

In a Facebook post, GPD described Cayton as having a “BIG personality. Even BIGGER heart. Truly one of the kindest individuals you’d ever encounter.”

The post went on to say, “this one hurts. There’s no other way to put it.”

GPD is asking for thoughts and prayers for Cayton’s family and friends during this time. The department will have more tributes to come in the following days.