Greenville Police Department host 14th annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police Department and Greenville Noon Rotary Club teamed up to get children ready for school.

The police department held its 14th annual “Shop with a Cop” event at JC Penney Saturday morning. About 20 children from the Police Athletic League (PAL) program paired up with an officer to shop for essential back-to-school items and clothes.

Officers and Rotary Club members said this event also helps children connect with police officers.

“What a great opportunity to not only get the things they need for school but also shoes and a jacket so they don’t have to worry about that when they’re going back to school,” said Stephen Walsh, former president of Greenville Noon Rotary Club.

“It’s a great part that we can come and help students learn that hey officers are here for them not just for bad times but for good times,” said Felix Monterrosa, school resource officer, Greenville Police Department.

Joy Soup Kitchen’s board chairman donated backpacks to all of the children.