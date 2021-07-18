Greenville Police, Emergency Response Team attends to early-morning domestic situation; investigation underway

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police are investigating an early morning domestic situation resulting in mobilization of the Emergency Response Team.

According to officials, around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Legacy at Fire Tower Apartments on Legacy Court. Officials were under the impression that the victim was in the apartment with her boyfriend in a potential hostage situation.

Upon arrival, the suspect exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. The victim was located unharmed, not in the apartment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.