Greenville Police searching for armed robbery suspect near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect near East Carolina University campus.

An armed robbery occurred at The Province apartment complex on Boxelder Way on September 25, 2021 at 1:00 am. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing all black, who displayed a revolver and stole the victims iPhone. The victim was not injured during the incident. The suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on Charles Boulevard towards Greenville Boulevard, riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

You are encouraged to remain aware of your surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.