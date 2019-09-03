Greenville prepares for Dorian

As towns across the east prepare for the effects of Dorian, leaders in Greenville are doing the same by bringing city officials together to discuss a plan of action.

The city’s main concern right now is localized flooding.

With certain areas prone to flooding, public works and police are working together to place barricades on certain roadways.

All construction in the uptown area will be put on pause by mid-week, including the Town Creek Culvert project.

“The flash flooding, potential for closing streets, those are the things that we’re kind of looking at right now to be prepared as a city. That’s why we’re out there cleaning those drains and trying to help out doing whatever we can to get the water in to the drains and out quicker,” said Brock Letchworth, City of Greenville.

Greenville Fire Rescue is also making preparations.

Back in July their Swift Water Rescue team trained alongside of teams from across the state.

The team in Greenville is waiting to see what areas outside of Pitt County may need help.

Fire Rescue Chief Eric Griffin told WNCT no matter where Swift Water Rescue Teams end up, the men and women of Greenville Fire Rescue are prepared.

“Even if the team is already deployed, all of our men and women rescue people in need whether it’s water or whatever type of rescue. We’re going to have all of our fire fighters and EMT’s with the capable devices to go out and help,” said Griffin.

